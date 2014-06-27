LONDON, June 27 Tesco management
pleaded with shareholders to remain patient at a heated annual
meeting on Friday, saying the "radical" changes they were making
could not fix Britain's biggest retailer overnight.
With shares trading at close to six-year lows, Chairman
Richard Broadbent accepted that the company was not doing well
enough but said it was investing for the long-term. Chief
Executive Philip Clarke described the changes he was making as
the "most radical for a generation".
"The board is aware that the share price has been poor over
the last year," Chairman Broadbent told a packed meeting of
investors in central London. "You and we want to see a better
performance."
Shares in Tesco, the world's third largest retailer after
Wal-Mart and Carrefour, have lost 23 percent
in the last 11 months, giving the firm a market valuation of 23
billion pounds.
The group, which has dominated the British high street for
decades, in April reported a 6 percent fall in annual group
trading profit, a second straight year of decline, and earlier
this month recorded its worst quarterly UK sales drop in 40
years.
"Once you have lost your reputation, it's very difficult to
get it back," one independent shareholder told the meeting,
adding that they no longer shopped at Tesco as much as before.
The continued poor performance has raised questions over
Clarke's strategy to counter the challenges of a
rapidly-changing grocery industry.
"Seeking to run the business defensively for short term gain
would be wrong," Broadbent tried to explain.
Clarke is two years into a multi-billion pound turnaround
plan for Tesco's British business which contributes two-thirds
of sales and profit for the group.
He has invested in store refits, staff, product ranges and
online services, has cut prices and dropped an industry leading
profit margin target.
