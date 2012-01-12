LONDON Jan 12 Tesco, Britain's biggest retailer, reported its worst Christmas sales performance for decades as cash-strapped shoppers curbed spending on non-essentials and price cuts ate into revenue.

The group said due to new investment, it now expected minimal trading profit growth for the year. It will also reduce capital expenditure as it rethinks its approach to expansion in Britain.

The world's third-largest stores group, which makes about 70 percent of operating profit in Britain, said on Thursday sales at UK stores open over a year fell 2.3 percent excluding fuel and VAT sales tax in the six weeks to Jan. 7.

That compares with an average forecast decline of 0.9 percent in a Reuters poll of 17 analysts, though several had warned a lower figure was possible after weak market research data for Tesco on Tuesday.

It also puts the supermarket group on course to deliver its fifth straight quarter of declining underlying UK sales. (Reporting by Kate Holton and Mark Potter)