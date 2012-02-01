LONDON Feb 1 Tesco, Britain's
biggest retailer, has moved Bob Robbins from his role as UK
chief operating officer three weeks after it was revealed he
sold stock ahead of a profit warning that sent the firm's shares
plunging, according to an internal announcement seen by Reuters
on Wednesday.
The announcement said Robbins will work directly for group
chief executive Philip Clarke "on a number of initiatives".
Robbins sold 50,000 shares at 404.51 pence apiece on Jan. 4,
netting around 202,000 pounds ($309,000), according to a filing
published on Jan. 5.
That was eight days before Tesco reported its biggest drop
in underlying British sales for decades, and just three days
before the end of the period covered by its trading statement.
"As we move closer to the new financial year, I have
reflected on the changing needs of the business and I have asked
Bob Robbins to change his executive committee accountabilities,"
said Clarke.
"I would personally like to thank Bob for his contribution
and support over the last year. His wealth of experience has
improved our store operations and I look forward to working with
him on delivering our strong investment plan over the coming
year," said Richard Brasher, CEO, Tesco UK.
Robbins will be succeeded as UK COO by Chris Bush, the
current CEO of the firm's Thailand business.
Bush, who has been at Tesco for 29 years, will be
responsible for Tesco's UK stores, distribution network and
leadership.
"Last month we set out our determination to invest in the UK
business. These changes give the UK board the combined strength
of a very experienced leader of change and a talented country
CEO who has done an extraordinary job in Thailand," said
Brasher.
John Christie, a 30-year Tesco veteran, will succeed Bush as
CEO of the Thailand business.
Shares in Tesco, which have lost 21 percent of their value
over the last month, were up 0.9 percent at 322.6 pence at 1011
GMT, valuing the business at about 40.53 billion pounds.
($1 = 0.6337 British pounds)
(Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Mark Potter)