LONDON, March 15 Tesco, the world's third-biggest retailer, said the head of its UK business Richard Brasher is to step down from the board with immediate effect and leave the company in July.

The firm, which issued a profit warning in January, said on Thursday group Chief Executive Philip Clarke will take on responsibility for the UK business in addition to his existing duties.

"I have decided to assume responsibility as the CEO of our UK business at this very important time. This greater focus will allow me to oversee the improvements that are so important for customers," said Clarke. (Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Mike Nesbit)