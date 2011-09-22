* To cut prices of over 3,000 staple products from Monday

LONDON, Sept 22 Tesco , the world's No.3 retailer, is investing more than 500 million pounds ($780 million) in cutting prices in its main British market as it tries to lure cash-strapped shoppers and stem market share losses.

The supermarket group, which takes more than one in every ten pounds spent in British shops, said on Thursday it would cut the price of over 3,000 staple products, including milk, bread, fruit and vegetables, from Monday.

However, it will also reduce its number of multibuy promotions, which it said can lead to waste, and in four weeks time reduce the reward points on its Clubcard loyalty scheme.

"We're giving customers a more straightforward shop -- reducing the number of promotions and putting the emphasis on clear and reliable savings that everyone can benefit from," said Tesco UK chief executive Richard Brasher.

The move underscores the weakness of consumer spending in Britain, where shoppers are economising on everything from clothes to groceries as disposable incomes are squeezed by rising inflation, subdued wages growth and austerity measures.

It will also add to the pressure on an embattled retail industry, where many store groups benchmark their prices to the market leader.

Analysts expect the widely-rumoured price cuts to inflict the most pain on J Sainsbury , which they say has less financial leeway to respond than rival grocers Asda and Wm Morrison .

Tesco has been leaking market share for over three years as rivals have upped their game and its broad appeal has been challenged by trends towards both low-priced staples and premium foods as shoppers eat out less and cook more at home.

The group's UK grocery market share dipped to 30.4 percent in the 12 weeks to Sept. 4 from 30.8 percent the year before, according to market researchers Kantar Worldpanel, though that is still far ahead of second-placed Asda's 17.4 percent.

Tesco, which said it would focus most of the investment on over 1,000 own-brand products, doubled the rewards on its Clubcard scheme two years ago in a bid to boost loyalty.

It will now reverse that move, while improving the exchange rate at which rewards can be converted into money-off vouchers with Clubcard partners like restaurants and theme parks.

($1 = 0.641 British Pounds) (Reporting by Mark Potter, Editing by Paul Sandle)