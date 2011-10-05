LONDON Oct 5 Tesco , the world's No.3 retailer, posted a 3.7 percent rise in first-half profit as overseas growth helped it to overcome one of the biggest drops in quarterly underlying sales in its main British market for at least two decades.

Tesco, which takes more than one in every ten pounds spent in British shops, said on Wednesday it made an operating profit of 1.77 billion pounds in the 26 weeks to Aug. 27 on a 7.8 percent rise in sales to 31.8 billion, excluding VAT sales tax.

Analysts had forecast an operating profit of about 1.83 billion pounds and sales of 31.9 billion.

The figures compare favourably with bigger international rivals Wal-Mart and Carrefour , as Tesco expands in fast-growing Asian markets like Thailand and reduces its losses in the United States.

However, Tesco said sales at British stores open over a year fell 0.7 percent year-on-year in the second quarter, excluding fuel and adjusted for VAT, following a 0.4 percent drop in the first.

Britons are suffering the biggest squeeze on disposable incomes for decades amid rising food and fuel prices, subdued wages growth and a government austerity drive.

Tesco, which makes about two thirds of its sales and profits in Britain, is suffering more than rival grocers because it sells a higher proportion of discretionary goods where shoppers are cutting back most. (Reporting by Paul Hoskins and Mark Potter)