LONDON Nov 23 Tesco, Britain's biggest retailer, is cutting the price of 1,000 everyday products, it said on Wednesday, as grocers battle to lure cash-strapped shoppers in the run up the Christmas.

UK chief executive Richard Brasher said some of the investment in lower prices was on top of the "Big Price Drop" campaign launched by the group in September.

However, he declined to give a figure.

Brasher said Tesco was lowering prices on staple products like meat, fruit, vegetables and juice.

Customer transactions and underlying volumes were both up since the launch of "Big Price Drop," he told reporters on a store tour in north London.

Tesco shares were flat at 385.7 pence by 1350 GMT, narrowly outperforming the FTSE 100, which was 0.7 percent lower.

