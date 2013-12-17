MUMBAI Dec 17 Tesco Plc has applied to
invest in India's Trent Hypermarket Ltd, the British
retailer said on Tuesday, making it the first foreign investor
in India's multi-brand retail sector.
The world's third largest retailer made an application to
India's Foreign Investment Promotion Board and plans to invest
$110 million, an official at the Indian trade ministry said.
A statement from the Trent said Tesco wanted approval to buy
a 50 percent stake in the company, which operates its Star
Bazaar hypermarket chain in the western state of Maharashtra and
neighbouring Karnataka.
The decision brings much-needed relief to the government,
which allowed foreign investors in India's supermarket sector in
September 2012 but had failed to see a single application until
now.
Trent is a unit of India's Tata Group.