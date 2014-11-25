LONDON Nov 25 A London law firm is rallying
Tesco Plc shareholders to join a lawsuit and seek
compensation for losses after Britain's largest retailer
discovered a hole in its profits, suspended eight senior
employees and sparked a series of investigations.
The Serious Fraud Office became the latest agency to wade
into the scandal last month, launching a criminal investigation
into accounting practices after Tesco admitted it had overstated
half year profits by 263 million pounds ($412 million) and
called in forensic accountants and lawyers.
Stewarts Law, one of the litigators behind a 4 billion pound
($6.26 billion) investor case against Royal Bank of Scotland
, said its claim will allege that directors and senior
managers knew or were reckless as to whether Tesco's statements
to the market were untrue or misleading.
Tesco declined to comment.
Sean Upson, a partner at Stewarts Law, said he was in
contact with investor intermediaries and would file the case in
London's High Court within six months if it has enough support.
The claim will be financed by litigation funding firm
Bentham Ventures, one of a handful of companies that take on the
risks of court battles in return for a percentage of any payout.
All current and former shareholders who bought at least
10,000 shares between April 17 2013 and Oct. 22 2014 and who
have not sold all their stock ahead of Tesco announcements in
August, September and October are eligible.
Tesco, which has seen its market value halve after the
accounting errors compounded a succession of profit warnings, is
already facing a proposed investor lawsuit in the United States.
The grocer, which is battling to fend off German discounters
Aldi and Lidl in an increasingly competitive market, said in
September it had identified accounting irregularities caused by
booking deals with suppliers too early -- and costs too late.
Chairman Sir Richard Broadbent has said he will step down
next year, while bonus payments to former chief executive Phil
Clarke and former finance director Laurie Mcllwee are being
withheld pending the outcome of investigations.
(1 US dollar = 0.6378 British pound)
(Reporting by Kirstin Ridley, editing by Louise Heavens)