LONDON, July 28 Tesco's new chief financial officer, Alan Stewart, will start work at Britain's biggest retailer on Dec. 1, the firm said on Monday.

Stewart quit as Marks & Spencer's CFO on July 10 to join Tesco but a six-month notice period and the triggering of a non-compete clause in his contract meant a period of so-called "garden leave" before he could start his new job.

Separately, M&S confirmed that Carl Dawson will join the business from Tesco as IT director on Sept. 1.

