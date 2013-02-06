LONDON Feb 6 Tesco said on Wednesday
it had pulled its own-brand frozen spaghetti bolognese from its
stores as a precaution after the manufacturer Findus withdrew a
beef product on the advice of its supplier.
The product withdrawals follow revelations that beef
products sold at some of Britain's major supermarkets and chain
Burger King contained horsemeat. This has prompted
investigations into suppliers.
Findus removed its beef lasagne on the advice of
its supplier, which also produces Tesco's Everyday Value
spaghetti bolognese. It did not name the supplier, which Tesco
said was France's Comigel.
"Following the withdrawal of Findus beef lasagne, which is
produced by Comigel, we have decided to withdraw our frozen
Everyday Value Spaghetti Bolognese, which is produced at the
same site, as a precautionary measure," a Tesco spokesman said.
"There is no evidence that our product has been contaminated
and the meat used in the Findus product is not used in our
product," he said. "However, we have decided to withdraw the
product pending the results of our own tests."
Findus said it had removed its beef lasagne after the
supplier said it had a labelling issue with the item.
Food retailer Aldi also said it had withdrawn
two frozen beef products that were also supplied by Comigel from
its stores after it was told that the products did not "conform
to specification."
Last week, Tesco, the Co-operative group and Aldi fired
Silvercrest Foods, a supplier owned by Ireland's most powerful
beef baron, for selling them burgers shown to contain horsemeat.