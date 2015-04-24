LONDON, April 24 Britain's biggest supermarket chain Tesco named Michelle McEttrick as its group brand director, bringing in the former chief marketing officer of the global retail bank at Barclays to help its turnaround.

Tesco's new chief executive Dave Lewis is trying to lead a recovery at the company which on Wednesday reported one of the biggest annual losses in British corporate history, having lost market share to fierce competition at home.

"Michelle brings a real diversity of expertise and experience to Tesco. Her experience spans working on and leading the rejuvenation of British Airways and Barclays," Tesco's group customer officer Robin Terrell said in a statement on Friday.

McEttrick will join Tesco on May 18. (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by David Clarke)