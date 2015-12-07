LONDON Dec 7 One of Tesco Chief Executive Dave Lewis' most experienced lieutenants has quit Britain's biggest supermarket after 15 years at the firm.

Tesco said on Monday that Jill Easterbrook, who has held the post of group business transformation director since January, has decided to leave the company early next year.

Easterbrook, who sat on Tesco's executive committee, joined the company in 2001 and has held leadership roles across the group including retail operations, group strategy, corporate affairs, clothing (stores and online), developing businesses and marketing.

In October Tesco posted a 55 percent slump in first-half pretax profit but said it was trading ahead of expectations and outperforming rivals. (Reporting by James Davey)