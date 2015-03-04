March 4 Tesco Plc

* Byron Grote will be joining board as a non-executive director with effect from 1 May 2015

* Gareth Bullock has decided to take this opportunity to retire from main board to enable him to devote more time to his role on the board of Tesco Bank where he will continue as a non-executive director. This change will take effect from 5 March 2015. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By James Davey)