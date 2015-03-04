UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LONDON, March 4 Tesco, Britain's biggest retailer, has beefed-up its board with the appointment of Byron Grote, a former BP chief finance officer, as a non-executive director from May 1.
The firm also said on Wednesday that non-executive director Gareth Bullock would retire from the main board on March 5 but remain on the board of Tesco Bank.
Tesco's board composition has changed dramatically in the wake of last year's four profit warnings and a 263 million pounds ($403 million) profit overstatement that sent its shares to a 14-year low and drew stinging criticism of the board's financial oversight.
Richard Broadbent will be succeeded as Tesco chairman by John Allan on March 1. A new chief executive, Dave Lewis, and finance director, Alan Stewart, were appointed last year.
Further non-executive changes were made last week.
Grote was BP's CFO from 2002 to 2011 and is also a former colleague of Lewis at Unilever, having served as a non-exec there for nine years. ($1 = 0.6521 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.