LONDON, June 14 British group Tesco,
the world's third-biggest retailer, has paid 10.8 million pounds
($17 million) to buy a digital music business, in a move which
forms part of its plan to develop a presence in the online
entertainment market.
The supermarket group, which recently launched a 1 billion
pound recovery programme to stem a decline in its share of the
British market, said on Thursday it would acquire a 91 percent
stake in WE7, a free-to-listen, personalised internet radio
service.
The acquisition will build on last year's purchase of online
movie provider blinkbox, Tesco said, and was part of a strategy
to build a foothold in the digital entertainment market.
Shares in Tesco, which accounts for about one in every 10
pounds spent in British shops, were up 0.3 percent to 304.9
pence at 1438 GMT, valuing the company at about 24.4 billion
pounds.
($1 = 0.6418 pound)
(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Dan Lalor)