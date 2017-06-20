June 20 British supermarket chain Tesco Plc
said on Tuesday a computer glitch had resulted in the
cancellation of many home deliveries and disrupted services
nationwide.
"We experienced an unforeseen technical fault which resulted
in the forced cancellation of many orders due to a complete
system failure" Tesco said on Twitter after customers complained
via social media about cancellations and delays to deliveries.
Tesco, which was not immediately available for comment,
added on Twitter that it was working to resolve the issue and it
was confident the problem would be fixed soon.
Customers were offered a 10 pound ($12.66) voucher as
compensation and were asked to re-arrange their deliveries
online, the BBC reported.
($1 = 0.7898 pounds)
(Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar and Rahul B in Bengaluru;
editing by Alexander Smith)