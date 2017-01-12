Global oil demand to grow into 2040s - BP outlook
* Recoverable oil sources enough to meet demand by 2050 twice
LONDON Jan 12 Britain's biggest retailer Tesco reported a 0.7 percent rise in underlying Christmas sales in its home market, capping a year of recovery with a solid performance over the key festive period.
Tesco, which like Sainsbury's, Asda and Morrisons have been battling with the rise of German discounters Aldi and Lidl, said underlying sales in its UK stores rose 0.7 percent in the six weeks to Jan. 7.
That compares to analyst forecasts of growth of 0.3 to 1.5 percent.
Trading over Christmas built on like-for-like sales growth of 1.8 percent for the 13 weeks to Nov. 26, Tesco's fiscal third quarter, that was also reported on Thursday. Analysts had forecast like-for-like sales growth of 1.25 to 2 percent for the quarter.
The group reiterated its outlook for the full year. (Reporting by James Davey and Kate Holton; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)
LONDON, Jan 25 Changes to U.S. energy policies under new President Donald Trump are unlikely to have a big impact on global action to curb a rise in greenhouse gas emissions, oil major BP's chief economist said on Wednesday.
LONDON, Jan 25 Luis Alvarez, the head of BT's multi-national corporate division, will take direct responsibility for the firm's European business following an Italian accounting scandal, a person familiar with the situation said.