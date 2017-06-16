PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 22
June 22 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, June 16 Tesco, Britain's biggest retailer, reported its strongest quarterly sales performance for its home market in seven years on Friday as it navigated an increasingly inflationary trading environment.
Tesco, which in January agreed to buy wholesaler Booker for 3.7 billion pounds ($4.7 billion), said UK like-for-like sales rose 2.3 percent in the 13 weeks to May 27, its fiscal first quarter - a sixth straight quarter of growth.
The outcome was ahead of analysts' forecasts in a range of up 1.7-2.0 percent and built on growth of 0.7 percent in the previous quarter.
Tesco said total group like-for-like sales rose 1 percent.
"This is a good start to the year," said Chief Executive Dave Lewis.
"We are confident in our plans to create long-term, sustainable value for our key stakeholders and to deliver on the ambitions we have set out." ($1 = 0.7831 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)
June 21 A U.S. jury has ordered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd to pay GlaxoSmithKline Plc more than $235 million for infringing a patent covering its blood pressure drug Coreg, court documents showed.
NEW YORK, June 21 Declines in financial and energy shares sent U.S. and European equity markets lower on Wednesday, weighed down in part by U.S. crude prices at 10-month lows, while the U.S. Treasury yield curve hit its flattest in nearly a decade.