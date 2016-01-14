* Beats forecasts with strong Christmas trading

* Says on track to meet full-year profit forecasts

* Shares up 4.2 percent, up 18.5 pct over last week (Adds detail, CEO, analyst comment, updates shares)

By James Davey and Kate Holton

LONDON, Jan 14 Tesco comfortably surpassed forecasts for Christmas trade, buoyed by lower prices and more staff, indicating Britain's biggest supermarket may finally be recovering from several years in turmoil.

Sales, profit and asset values at Tesco have been hit by shifts in shopping habits and the rise of discounters Aldi and Lidl. Tesco's accounting scandal in 2014 further damaged the brand.

Chief Executive Dave Lewis is focusing on lower prices, better product availability and improved customer service. He has also cut costs and sold assets, including Tesco's South Korean business.

"We're pleased with the performance over Christmas but I don't think that takes away from the conditions that make the (UK) market extremely challenging," Lewis told reporters, noting he did not see any signs of deflation easing.

The former Unilever executive took office 17 months ago as the industry entered a bruising price war, further hurting Tesco. Last November, Tesco recorded its lowest market share in more than 10 years. Its share price hit an 18-year low earlier this month.

But Christmas sales have brought good news.

Tesco's stock rose up to 8 percent on Thursday, taking its one week gains to 18 percent, after Tesco reported sales at UK stores open over a year rose 1.3 percent in the six weeks to Jan. 9, well ahead of analysts' forecasts of a fall of 1-3 percent. International like-for-like sales were up 4.1 percent.

Over the longer 19-week period to Jan. 9, group like-for-like sales were up 0.4 percent, the first increase in over four years. The firm said it would meet profit forecasts for 2015-16.

FLAT PROFITS

Lewis' challenge is to translate stronger trading into improved profits.

Analysts' average forecast for the 2015-16 operating profit before one-off items is 930 million pounds, versus 940 million pounds in 2014-15. Tesco made a trading profit of 3.97 billion pounds in the 2011-12 year.

Analysts at Jefferies investment banking firm said it was too early to say whether Tesco had turned a corner.

"(Tesco's) recovery now looks more entrenched. Still, at this stage we do not share the enthusiasm of some on the magnitude of margin upside, and remain conscious of the leverage position," they said.

As Tesco joined big four rivals Sainsbury's and Morrisons in posting better-than-expected Christmas sales, analysts said Wal-Mart's Asda was likely the major festive loser.

Asda, which on Sunday announced another 500 million pounds ($718 million) of price cuts, will not update on trading until Feb. 18.

MORE CUSTOMERS

Lewis said price cuts, 4,000 extra temporary staff and a strong Christmas offering helped drive a 3.4 percent rise in customer transactions and a 3.5 percent increase in volumes at the firm, which dominated the British high street for two decades before its decline.

"The lines that mattered most to customers at Christmas were around 5 percent cheaper than last year," said Lewis.

The group, which reported one of the biggest statutory losses in British corporate history last April, said it had seen improvements from its largest stores to its smallest.

Britain's big four supermarkets have been hit by a shift away from big weekly food shopping trips towards more frequent spending, either at convenience stores, online or at discounters.

Those changes came when Tesco was distracted by an ill-fated expansion abroad. But now Lewis is refocusing on its British stores.

"The challenge is to keep up the momentum and stay in the game," said John Ibbotson, director of the retail consultancy Retail Vision.

"In this regard, Tesco will be thankful of its size, which means it can keep its prices down for longer than anyone else." ($1 = 0.6962 pounds) (Editing by Guy Faulconbridge and Katharine Houreld)