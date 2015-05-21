LONDON May 21 Britain's biggest retailer Tesco
paid new chief executive Dave Lewis 4.1 million pounds
($6.4 million) in the six months after luring him from consumer
goods group Unilever and tasking him with turning
around the firm.
Tesco's annual report for the year to Feb. 28 published on
Thursday showed Lewis, who succeeded the sacked Philip Clarke on
Sept. 1, received salary of 570,000 pounds, benefits of 97,000
pounds, pension of 143,000 pounds and 3.32 million pounds in
lieu of incentive awards he forfeited on leaving Unilever.
Last year, Tesco issued four profit warnings and was
embroiled in an accounting scandal after a 263-million-pound
profit overstatement in the first half of its financial year.
Its shares hit a 14-year low.
Britain's Serious Fraud Office is investigating the
accounting issue which relates to Tesco's booking of commercial
income from suppliers. The Financial Reporting Council and
industry watchdog, the Groceries Code Adjudicator, are also
holding inquiries.
Last month, Tesco posted an annual loss of 6.4 billion
pounds, one of the biggest in British corporate history, and
warned investors there could be more pain to come.
Clarke's 40-year Tesco career, three and a half as CEO,
ended when he was sacked last July.
In February, Tesco made a termination payment of 1.22
million pounds to Clarke but said that should it be determined
in the future that there was gross misconduct it would seek
recovery of the payment.
The annual report revealed Clarke's remuneration for the
2014-15 year was 764,000 pounds.
It also said Tesco would pay for outplacement services and
legal costs in connection with Clarke's termination of
employment of up to 75,000 pounds and 10,000 pounds
respectively, while he will also retain his staff discount for
life.
Lewis is pursuing efficiency measures, cutting costs and
selling assets to mend the group's finances and fight back from
years of declining market share and debt-rating downgrades.
The annual report proposed changes to executive remuneration
for 2015-16 to better focus performance measures "on the areas
that are important for shareholder value creation at this time."
Performance measures for the annual bonus will be focused on
sales, profit and individual measures, while awards from the
performance share plan will be based on total shareholder return
and cash generation.
Shareholder approval for the changes will be sought at the
firm's June 26 annual general meeting.
($1 = 0.6433 pounds)
(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Mark Potter)