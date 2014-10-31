LONDON Oct 31 Tesco could see its debt
downgraded to "junk" status unless it outlines plans to cut
borrowing and improve trading, rating agency Moody's said,
raising the prospect of higher financing costs for Britain's
biggest grocer.
Tesco, already facing a severe slowdown in sales in its
stores, said last month it had uncovered what has become a 263
million pound ($420 million) accounting hole, resulting in the
suspension of eight senior members of staff and a Serious Fraud
Office investigation.
Moody's has already cut the supermarket group to one notch
above junk, Baa3, and last week also put it on review for a
further downgrade after first-half results showed the pension
deficit and net debt growing, while trading profits slumped.
The agency urged the group to lay out its plans or face
further cuts -- a warning to newly appointed Tesco Chief
Executive Dave Lewis who said last week investors should not
expect a big strategy announcement.
"We expect to have a much better idea of the management's
strategy within three months," Sven Reinke, the agency's lead
analyst on Tesco, told Reuters.
"There are a few big decisions to make -- their strategy to
turn around operations, what happens to the final dividend, the
speculation about possible disposals and capital measures. Those
things can't just happen without anyone noticing so we would
expect a material announcement at some stage."
The prospect of a downgrade to non-investment grade, or
junk, would mark a fall from grace for Britain's biggest private
employer, a staple of British pension funds which was rated A1
by Moody's in 2008.
It could also prompt many investors to sell, as some funds
cannot hold debt rated below investment grade.
TICK TOCK
Tesco does not face any short-term liquidity issues, and
analysts point to significant spare cash and undrawn bank
facilities at its disposal. But in the first half, interest
costs amounted to almost 80 percent of its operating profit.
Its net debt stands at 7.5 billion pounds ($12 billion),
with long-term liabilities of 16.5 billion pounds. It faces peak
repayments in 2016 and 2017, when around a fifth of its debt
matures.
In order for Tesco to keep its investment grade rating
Moody's wants to see a plan that would bring the group's
adjusted gross debt to core earnings down towards 4.5 times over
the next 12 to 24 months.
On Moody's calculations the ratio currently stands at 5.4.
Thomson Reuters calculates the industry average for net debt to
core earnings is close to 3.7, compared to 5.7 for Tesco.
With trading at its home market deteriorating at an alarming
rate, the group has said it is reviewing all options to raise
cash and would rather cut costs and sell assets before
considering asking shareholders for a rights issue.
It has already cut the interim dividend by 75 percent and is
expected to take a similar approach to the final payout.
Tesco Finance Director Alan Stewart, in the job for just
over a month, told analysts last week he understood the need to
stay on an investment grade rating but said his priority was to
find the right strategy and shape of the group.
"In terms of commitment (to investment grade), you're asking
me slightly early in the process for me to give that," he said.
"I do understand the importance of a BBB or an investment grade
rating. We... will continue to engage with the rating agencies."
Sector bankers warned that Tesco would be loathe to be
downgraded, but said it would take at least six months for it to
begin selling off unwanted assets -- such as the international
operations or its data analytics firm Dunnhumby.
"While it might be unrealistic to expect Tesco to execute
any disposals within the next three months, we do expect a
credible strategy to emerge, and we will assess its likelihood
of success," Reinke said.
Both Fitch and Standard & Poor's have also downgraded Tesco
to one notch above junk.
