LONDON, June 17 Britain's biggest retailer Tesco has sold its Dobbies Garden Centres business for 217 million pounds ($309.4 million), continuing with its plan to dispose of some of its businesses.

Tesco said on Friday the business had been sold to an investor group led by Midlothian Capital Partners and Hattington Capital.

The funds raised will be used for general corporate purposes, Tesco said.

