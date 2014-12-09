LONDON Dec 9 Troubled British retailer Tesco
has warned on full year profit again.
The firm said on Tuesday that on the basis of the changes
and investments made to date it now anticipates group trading
profit for the financial year ending February 2015 will not
exceed 1.4 billion pounds ($2.2 billion).
According to its website analysts were previously
forecasting a consensus group trading profit of 1.94 billion
pounds for the 2014-15 year.
Tesco said it will share more detail about the measures it
plans to take to improve the competitiveness of the UK customer
offer and to strengthen its balance sheet.
($1 = 0.6384 pounds)
(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young)