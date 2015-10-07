LONDON Oct 7 Britain's biggest supermarket
Tesco on Wednesday posted a 55 percent slump in
first-half profit, showing the scale of the financial damage
wrought by discount groups and raising questions over boss Dave
Lewis' turnaround plan.
In line with recent market data, Tesco showed a steady
improvement in trading in its home business and it reiterated
its full-year outlook, however it said the market remained
challenging and it stood ready to invest more if needed.
Tesco said it made an operating profit before one-off items,
its new headline performance measure, of 354 million pounds
($540 million) in the six months to Aug. 29, its fiscal first
half.
That compared to 779 million pounds made in the first half
of the grocer's 2014-15 year. It also said it would retain its
Dunnhumby data business.
($1 = 0.6558 pounds)
(Reporting by James Davey; writing by Kate Holton; editing by
Paul Sandle)