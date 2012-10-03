LONDON Oct 3 Tesco, Britain's biggest
retailer, on Wednesday posted a small rise in quarterly
underlying sales in its home market after 18 months of decline,
indicating changes introduced after a shock January profit
warning were starting to make an impact.
The world's third-largest stores group, which makes over 60
percent of its trading profit in Britain, said sales at UK
stores open over a year, excluding fuel and VAT sales tax, were
up 0.1 percent in the 13 weeks to Aug. 25, its fiscal second
quarter.
That compares with analysts average forecast of flat sales
and represents a significant improvement on a first-quarter
decline of 1.5 percent.
In April Tesco Chief Executive Philip Clarke unveiled a plan
to invest 1 billion pounds ($1.61 billion) to stem a steady
decline in market share to Wal-Mart Stores' Asda, J
Sainsbury and Morrisons, as well as discounters
Aldi and Lidl.
All that investment was largely responsible for the firm's
first fall in profits in nearly two decades.
First half group trading profit fell 10.5 percent to 1.6
billion pounds, while UK trading profit fell 12.4 percent to 1.1
billion pounds - both in line with analysts' expectations.
The group has used the money to recruit 8,000 additional
permanent staff to give customers better service, devoted more
store space to food, given stores a warmer look and feel,
revamped food ranges and invested more in lower prices,
money-off vouchers and marketing, making better use of customer
information gleaned from its Clubcard loyalty scheme.
Tesco has also increased spending on internet and smartphone
services, expanded its online range and rolled out its Click &
Collect service of buying online for pick up in store.
"I am encouraged by our customers' initial responses to the
changes we have made - but there is much more to be done," said
CEO Philip Clarke.
Group sales increased 1.4 percent to 36 billion pounds.
Tesco's problems are not confined to Britain.
Questions remain over its long-term commitment to U.S. chain
Fresh & Easy where trading losses narrowed by just 1 million
pounds to 72 million pounds.
Also in South Korea, Tesco's biggest overseas market,
legislation allowing local governments to impose shorter trading
hours is hurting sales.
Tesco is paying an interim dividend of 4.63 pence.
Shares in Tesco, down 12 percent over the last year, closed
Tuesday at 331 pence, valuing the business at 26.6 billion
pounds.
Separately on Wednesday Sainsbury posted a 1.9 percent rise
in underlying sales for the 16 weeks to Sept. 29, beating
analysts' expectations.