By James Davey and Kate Holton
LONDON, Sept 22 Accounting mistakes in supplier
contracts forced Tesco to suspend its UK boss along
with three other senior executives and cut its profit outlook
for the third time in two months, dealing another major blow to
the world's No. 3 retailer.
People familiar with the matter said the company had been
overly ambitious when predicting the sales of products in its UK
food business. This in turn reduced the cash rebates Tesco
receives from suppliers who pay out when certain volumes are
achieved.
They also said Tesco had mis-reported in its accounts the
costs of "waste", which is out of date food, and "shrinkage",
which is stolen or unaccounted for product.
A profit warning on Aug. 29, three days before its new chief
executive Dave Lewis joined, had overstated expected first half
profit by 250 million pounds ($408.50 million) or 23 percent.
The news sent shares in the group down 12 percent to an
11-year low after Tesco said it had called in its lawyers and
new accountants to investigate the error in its UK food
business. Along with the UK managing director Chris Bush,
three other senior executives were suspended.
The accounting issue draws attention to Tesco's lack of a
group finance director, with Lewis, who succeeded the ousted
Phil Clarke as CEO, the only executive director on the board of
Britain's biggest private sector employer.
Tesco's error was discovered by a "commercial manager",
Lewis told reporters, who informed the firm's legal counsel on
Friday when he discovered it during preparations for the
forthcoming first half results.
Lewis declined to name the individual and said it was too
early to say if the issue involved fraud. Tesco's interim
results have now been pushed back from Oct. 1 to Oct. 23.
"This is something completely out of the ordinary. Never
mind the (Tesco) finance function - the auditors didn't catch
it," said chairman Richard Broadbent, who told reporters he
would not be resigning because he wanted to be "part of the
solution" to the firm's problems.
PwC, Tesco's auditor since 1983, declined to
comment.
In its 2013-2014 report it highlighted commercial income as
an "area of focus" due to "the risk of manipulation" in
accounting for deals. Tesco's audit committee responded then
that it believed it had appropriate management controls.
Lewis said on Monday that commercial income covered all
transactions between Tesco and its suppliers. PwC's report
defines it more narrowly - as promotional monies, discounts and
rebates receivable from suppliers.
"Such an announcement is not the stuff of a well operated
FTSE-100 organisation," said Shore Capital analyst Clive Black.
"AN ILLUSION"
The retailer currently has no full-time chief financial
officer after Laurie McIlwee quit in April. Although his
official leaving date is Oct. 3 he has been working only
sporadically and his replacement Alan Stewart, formerly of Marks
& Spencer does not start until Dec. 1.
Analysts also questioned the board's scrutiny of the profit
warning and numbers put out by Tesco on Aug. 29, asking why that
process had not revealed this latest issue.
That alert had forecast trading profit - or underlying
profit - for the six months ending Aug. 23 to be in the region
of 1.1 billion pounds. The new forecast of 850 million pounds
means group trading profit has nearly halved from the 1.6
billion pounds Tesco recorded in the comparable period last
year.
Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Mike Dennis said he had questioned
last year how Tesco was supporting a 5.2 percent UK trading
margin with falling sales and rising costs, drawing attention to
a note he published in October entitled: "It's just an
illusion."
Analysts at HSBC said the announcement raised the spectre
that there could be more issues across the group, and said the
possibility of a rescue rights issue could no longer be ignored.
With Tesco in its weakest position in years, it could even
become a takeover target.
STEP ASIDE
With a market valuation of nearly 17 billion pounds and over
500,000 employees, Tesco ranks third behind France's Carrefour
and U.S. giant Wal-Mart in annual sales.
It had been the darling of the sector during two decades of
uninterrupted earnings growth until it lost UK market share to
fast-growing German discounters Aldi and Lidl
as well as upmarket rivals Waitrose and
Marks & Spencer. Under Clarke it issued three profit
warnings in two and a half years and saw its share price drop to
decade-lows.
Lewis said four Tesco employees had been "asked to step
aside" while the investigation proceeded but had not been
disciplined.
He declined to name them. However a source with knowledge of
the situation named them as UK managing director Chris Bush, UK
finance director Carl Rogberg, commercial director John Scouler
and food sourcing director Matt Simister.
Lewis declined to comment on Bush, a Tesco veteran of
32-years, but said Robin Terrell, the firm's multi-channel
director, had stepped in to lead the UK business, Bush's role.
"We have uncovered a serious issue and have responded
accordingly. The chairman and I have acted quickly to establish
a comprehensive independent investigation," said Lewis, adding
he would take "decisive action" when the results of the
investigation were known.
Tesco is working to establish the extent of the issues and
the impact they might have on its full-year profit, he added.
"The early indication is that (250 million pounds) number is
more to do with timing in the first half/second half than
anything else," said Lewis.
Tesco investor Niall Dineen, a portfolio manager at AGF
International Advisors, questioned whether Lewis was "kitchen
sinking" - getting all the negatives to investors in one go.
Tesco has appointed a new adviser Deloitte to
undertake an independent and comprehensive review of the issues,
working closely with Freshfields, its external legal advisers.
Bernstein analyst Bruno Monteyne said the bringing in of
Freshfields "implies there is potential foul play, beyond simple
account stretching."
UK business secretary Vince Cable said the Financial
Reporting Council (FRC), the body that oversees corporate
behaviour, could be called in to investigate Tesco if it
transpires that "serious malpractice" had taken place.
Tesco shares closed down 11.6 percent at 203 pence. Shares
in UK rivals Sainsbury's and Morrisons both
fell almost 2 percent and investors also marked Tesco's credit
wider.
Agency Fitch placed Tesco on ratings watch negative.
(1 US dollar = 0.6120 British pound)
