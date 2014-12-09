* Says 2014-15 trading profit will not exceed 1.4 bln stg
* Analysts had expected profit of around 1.9 bln stg
* CEO says firm effectively investing over 500 mln stg
* CEO says will say more on Jan. 8
* Shares drop as much as 17 pct to 14 year low
By James Davey and Kate Holton
LONDON, Dec 9 Tesco slashed its profit
forecasts for the fourth time in five months as its new boss
took costly measures to rebuild the British grocer after its
recent accounting scandal and dramatic loss of customers in an
increasingly cut-throat market.
Shares in the world's third-biggest retailer plunged as much
as 17 percent at one point on Tuesday to a 14-year low, wiping
more than 2.5 billion pounds ($3.9 billion) off its stock market
valuation, after the group cut its full-year trading profit
forecast by nearly a third.
It said group trading profit for its 2014-15 year would not
exceed 1.4 billion pounds, below analysts' average forecasts of
1.94 billion pounds and less than half the 3.8 billion pounds it
made in 2011-12. The company reported in September that it had
overstated first-half profits by 250 million pounds -- a figure
later raised to 263 million pounds.
After two decades of uninterrupted growth, Tesco has lost
its way - distracted by an expensive overseas expansion strategy
when it needed to respond to the rise of discount outlets that
have changed its customers' shopping habits; and wrong-footed by
a boom in convenience stores and online shopping that emptied
its huge out-of-town sites.
Chief Executive Dave Lewis, who joined Britain's largest
grocer the month it revealed mistakes in its accounting, said
the new profit forecasts took account of the 500-million-pound
cost of reworking its accounting policies and supplier
relationships, recruiting additional staff to serve customers
better, increasing the availability of its most popular lines,
and lowering prices on those products.
Of the 500 million, he said one third related to re-setting
the guidelines for dealing with commercial income from
suppliers, and another third related to ceasing practices that
"artificially change" the way the business operates, such as
reducing staff numbers in the final quarter of its financial
year before increasing them again in subsequent periods.
NOT OVER YET?
"It's a big downgrade. We haven't seen the full extent of
what's behind it yet and we won't find out until January" said
one major Tesco investor, noting Lewis had pledged to give more
detail on Jan.8 of how he plans to improve trading and
strengthen the firm's balance sheet.
"It could get worse," said the investor - noting that Tesco
has so far shied away from starting a major price war - and
adding: "Given what you've seen today it wouldn't be surprising
if the final (dividend) was nil."
Tesco cut its interim dividend by 75 percent in October.
Industry data published last month showed Tesco's UK sales,
which account for two thirds of group revenues, are falling at a
greater rate than any of its main rivals -- Asda,
Sainsbury's and Morrisons -- as it continues to
lose market share to German discounters Aldi and Lidl.
Lewis told reporters Tesco could slash prices to try to
catch up. "I reserve the right to invest more if I feel that I
need to be more competitive," he said, noting the company's
priorities were "restoring competitiveness in the UK, protecting
and strengthening the balance sheet and rebuilding trust and
transparency."
He said a review of Tesco's global portfolio of assets was
continuing.
ACCOUNT CLEANSING
Tesco's accounting scandal led to the suspension of eight
senior members of staff, including UK managing director Chris
Bush, and sparked a series of investigations, including by
Britain's Serious Fraud Office and possible investor lawsuits in
Britain and the United States.
Bernstein analyst Bruno Monteyne, a former senior Tesco
supply chain executive, said most commentators had assumed
Tesco's profits would hit the trough in the next financial year,
but that the "account cleansing" and higher investment had been
brought forward.
He said the group had previously been known for "diving for
the line" where it would reduce stock and staff towards the end
of the year to meet its financial numbers.
Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Mike Dennis said he was penciling
in just 15 million pounds of UK trading profit for Tesco's
second half, down 98.6 percent.
At 1539 GMT, Tesco shares were down 7.5 percent at 173.2
pence, after touching a low of 155.4 pence. Shares in rivals
Morrisons and Sainsbury's were down 4.4 percent and 0.7 percent
respectively on fears Tesco could cut prices further.
Tesco's stock has lost about 52 percent of its value over
the last year, compared with a rise of about 1 percent in
Britain's blue chip FTSE-100 index.
"While most investors are focusing heavily on the bad news,
uncertainty and panic can create exceptional opportunities for
long-term value investors like us," said Ian Kelly, a European
Equities fund manager at Schroders, Tesco's eighth-biggest
shareholder.
Credit rating agency Moody's said its Baa3 rating for Tesco
remained on review for downgrade.
($1 = 0.6390 pounds)
