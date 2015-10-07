* Tesco says underlying UK sales on improving trend
* Volume of goods sold and transactions up in UK
* First half profit slumps year-on-year
* Firm to retain Dunnhumby, says no more disposals
(Adds CEO, analyst comment, updates shares)
By James Davey and Kate Holton
LONDON, Oct 7 Britain's biggest retailer Tesco
said it was trading ahead of expectations and
outperforming rivals after a move to sacrifice short term
profits in favour of investment in lower prices and better
service won back customers.
Reporting first half results a week after rival Sainsbury's
showed it too was getting to grips with the turmoil in
the supermarket sector, Tesco showed a sustained improvement in
underlying sales in its key home market, enabling it to
reiterate full-year profit guidance.
The cost, however, of rebuilding a business and a brand that
was on its knees this time last year was high.
Tesco's first half profit slumped 55 percent to 354 million
pounds ($541 million) and CEO Dave Lewis said on Wednesday he
would invest more in the second half to further regain
competitiveness.
Shares in the group, down 20 percent over the last six
months, traded 2.7 percent higher at 1426 GMT.
"Lewis has successfully corrected the direction of travel,"
said Kantar Retail analyst Bryan Roberts.
After two decades of growth, Tesco dramatically lost its
way, distracted by expensive overseas expansion when it should
have been responding to the rise of discount grocers Aldi and
Lidl at home.
It reported an annual loss of 6.4 billion pounds ($9.8
billion) in April, one of the biggest in British corporate
history, and also manipulated its accounts last year, prompting
investigation by Britain's Serious Fraud Office.
"Every important part of Tesco has been, or is being,
transformed -- operationally, culturally or financially...and it
is working," said Lewis, a former Unilever executive who joined
Tesco in September last year to turn the business around.
VIRTUOUS CIRCLE
Against Tesco's six major benchmarks of profit, sales, cash,
customer loyalty, staff and supplier satisfaction, it was either
on or ahead of target at both a group and UK level, Lewis told
reporters.
"Critically the virtuous circle is beginning to work again
as volumes grow," he said, noting UK customer numbers were up by
about 150,000 year-on-year.
Volumes, the amount of goods sold, were up 1.4 percent in UK
stores, while transactions rose 1.5 percent.
Lower prices meant however that sales in UK stores open over
a year still fell, albeit at a slower rate. They were down 1
percent in the second quarter, an improvement from the 1.5
percent decline recorded in the first quarter.
That was at the top end of analyst expectations of a fall of
between 1 to 1.5 percent and better than Sainsbury's, Asda
and Morrisons' most recent quarterly
performances.
Lewis said a typical basket of Tesco shopping was 3 percent
cheaper year-on-year. He expects more deflation in the second
half. "We don't see the market condition changing," he said.
International sales, which account for more than a fifth of
the group total, showed their first like-for-like increase in
nearly three years in the first half, boosted by recovery in
Poland and Slovakia.
One major Tesco institutional shareholder welcomed the
results.
"The stand out for me was the comment on volume and
transaction growth," he said, speaking on condition of
anonymity. "That suggests that something is improving on an
underlying basis."
NO MORE DISPOSALS
Concerns linger around the strength of Tesco's balance sheet
and when it can rid itself of a junk credit rating.
Lewis said no further material disposals were planned
following the recent sale of its South Korean unit for $6.1
billion, which cut total indebtedness to 17.7 pounds.
Tesco will now retain its Dunnhumby data unit after a
planned sale flopped.
Further debt reduction would come from better cash
generation from retained businesses, while seeking cash from
shareholders was not being considered.
Though finance chief Alan Stewart said Tesco was not under
any debt or liquidity pressure, given 5 billion pounds of
undrawn facilities, some analysts remain unconvinced.
"We continue to believe that Tesco will need to raise
capital and potentially a considerable amount in order to
progress without looking over its 'balance sheet shoulder',"
said Shore Capital analyst Clive Black.
($1 = 0.6538 pounds)
(Additional reporting by Paul Sandle and Emma Thomasson;
Editing by Keith Weir)