LONDON Oct 2 Tesco, Britain's biggest grocer that is 1-/2 years into a recovery plan, posted flat quarterly sales in its home market as 1 billion pounds ($1.62 billion) of investment failed to translate into rising sales in its key home market.

Britain's biggest retailer and the world's third largest said on Wednesday sales at UK stores open over a year, excluding fuel and VAT sales tax, showed zero growth in the 13 weeks to Aug. 24, its fiscal second quarter.

That compares to analysts' forecasts in a range of flat to down 0.5 percent and does represent an improvement on a first quarter decline of 1 percent.

Tesco, which trails America's Wal-Mart and France's Carrefour in annual sales, said group trading profit fell 7.6 percent to 1.59 billion pounds in the six months to Aug. 24 - in line with analysts' forecasts.

Earlier on Wednesday Tesco said it would inject retail assets and $558 million in cash into a hypermarket joint venture with China Resources Enterprise.