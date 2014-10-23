LONDON Oct 23 Tesco Chief Executive
Dave Lewis said there was more the retailer could do on prices
but it was not the only way for the embattled British
supermarket to win back lost market share.
"The big opportunity for us is that if we put our customer
right back at the centre of everything we do, then I'm really
very hopeful we can get Tesco back to the force it has been in
the years and decades before now," Lewis told reporters on
Thursday.
"I think there is a fantastic offer out there already but I
see some opportunities to improve. (Price) is something I keep
constantly under review, but I think there are an awful lot of
opportunities for us to improve our offer in a number of ways."
The company's Chief Financial Officer Alan Stewart said the
leverage on the company's balance sheet was higher than he would
like, and the turnaround strategy would determine what the right
funding for the balance sheet would be.
"There is leverage in the balance sheet and that leverage is
higher than I would like, but I think the strategy is the
important part to come first, from the strategy we will
determine the opportunities for the business and we'll determine
what the right funding for the business is," he said.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Neil Maidment)