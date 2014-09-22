LONDON, Sept 22 Tesco's new chief executive Dave Lewis said Robin Terrell had stepped in to lead the grocer's UK leadership team in the wake of the firm's accounting issue, which has resulted in four employees stepping aside.

Terrell was previously Tesco's group multi-channel director.

In a conference call with reporters Lewis declined to comment on whether UK managing director Chris Bush was one of the employees asked to step aside while investigations continue.

The BBC and Sky News had reported that Bush was one of the four.

