LONDON, Oct 5 Earnings reports on Wednesday from
two of Britain's biggest retailers, Tesco and J
Sainsbury , are likely to bear the scars of the worst
squeeze on shoppers' disposable income in decades.
Analysts expect Tesco, which takes more than one in every 10
pounds spent in British shops, to report its biggest fall in
underlying quarterly UK sales since at least the early 1990s.
Tesco, the world's third-largest retailer behind France's
Carrefour and U.S. leader Wal-Mart , is
suffering more than its main domestic supermarket rivals, in
part because it sells a higher proportion of discretionary
non-food goods, where shoppers are making the biggest cut backs.
Sainsbury, number three in Britain behind Wal-Mart's Asda
and Tesco, is tipped to report a modest rise in underlying
sales, helped by store extensions.
But with food prices rising more quickly, that means Britons
are cutting down on volumes as they struggle with higher
household bills, subdued wages growth and government austerity
measures.
Last month Tesco announced 500 million pounds of price cuts
aimed at boosting demand and stemming its market share losses.
Some analysts think Sainsbury has less firepower to respond than
rivals such as Asda and Wm Morrison .
Tough trading in Britain is likely to be cushioned for Tesco
by its expansion in faster-growing Asian markets and by reduced
losses at its U.S. chain Fresh & Easy.
Analysts expect group operating profit to rise 8 percent to
1.83 billion pounds for the 26 weeks to Aug. 27 on a 7 percent
increase in sales to 31.9 billion pounds, excluding VAT.
That would compare favourably with international rivals
Wal-Mart, Carrefour and Metro , which also face weak
demand in their home markets.
Tesco shares have outperformed the STOXX Europe 600
retailers index by 5 percent this year, while
Sainsbury's have lagged the same index by 13 percent.
