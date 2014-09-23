LONDON, Sept 23 Tesco

* Tesco sales down 4.5 percent year on year in 12 weeks to Sept 14 - Kantar Worldpanel

* Asda sales up 0.8 percent, Sainsbury's down 1.8 percent, Morrisons down 1.3 percent - Kantar Worldpanel

* Overall grocery market growth slowing to a new record low of 0.3 percent - the lowest level since Kantar's market data was first compiled in 1993 as price inflation falls to zero (Reporting by James Davey)