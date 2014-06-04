LONDON, June 4 Tesco, Britain's biggest
retailer, posted the worst quarterly drop in underlying sales in
its key home market since Chief Executive Phil Clarke took the
helm in 2011, raising further questions over his trading
strategy.
Clarke is two years into a multi-billion pounds turnaround
plan for its British business which contributes two-thirds of
sales and profit for the group, the world's third-largest
retailer after Wal-Mart and Carrefour.
Tesco said on Wednesday sales at UK stores open over a year,
excluding fuel and VAT sales tax, fell 3.8 percent in its fiscal
first quarter, hurt by price cuts and a weak food market.
That compares with analyst forecasts for a decline of
3.5-4.1 percent and a fall of 3 percent in the fourth quarter of
Tesco's 2013-14 year.
"We are pleased by the early response to our accelerated
efforts to deliver the most compelling offer for customers,"
said the firm.
"We expect this acceleration to continue to impact our
headline performance throughout the coming quarters and for
trading conditions to remain challenging for the UK grocery
market as a whole," it added.
Tesco said total first quarter sales fell 0.9 percent at
constant rates, excluding petrol.
(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)