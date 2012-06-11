(Corrects spelling of Britain in fourth paragraph from end)
* Q1 UK underlying sales down 1.5 pct, as expected
* Q1 group sales up 2.2 pct including petrol
* Says UK recovery plans making progress
* Says made over 1 bln stg of sales ahead of Jubilee
* Shares down 0.6 pct
By James Davey
LONDON, June 11 Tesco, the world's
third-biggest retailer, reported a drop in underlying
first-quarter British sales on Monday, as a recovery plan
following its shock profit warning in January struggles to gain
traction.
The supermarket group, which accounts for about one in every
10 pounds spent in British shops and makes over 70 percent of
its trading profit there, said UK consumers were being careful
with their spending as disposable income continued to fall and
economic worries persist.
"Confidence isn't getting any worse but it isn't getting any
better. The great hope would be that fuel prices are going to
come down," Chief Executive Philip Clarke told reporters.
"A (car) tank of petrol is still 70 pounds ($110) now and it
was 45 pounds two years ago, an amazing dent in household
budgets."
Once one of the most consistent British companies in terms
of earnings growth, Tesco stunned investors in January with its
first profit warning in over 20 years, saying it needed to
invest heavily to stem a steady decline in UK market share.
In April Clarke, a Tesco career lifer who as a youth stacked
shelves in his local store, slashed expansion plans for the
British chain and said he would spend over 1 billion pounds on
improving stores and online shopping in a bid to reverse a
decline in market share.
He said on Monday the momentum of change in the business was
accelerating with extra staff put in 700 of its stores, over
145,000 staff given specialist training, more than 100 stores
refreshed, own-label ranges updated and an Everyday Value range
relaunched.
"Our customers are seeing the evidence of the changes we're
making and they're telling us they like what they see."
But he declined to say how long it would take for a
significant improvement in like-for-like sales to be seen.
Analysts acknowledged some improvement but expressed concern
at revenue slippage at Tesco Bank, a moderation in like-for-like
sales growth at the loss-making Fresh & Easy chain in the United
States and a slowdown in China.
Tesco shares, which have lagged the STOXX Europe 600 retail
index by 27 percent this year, were down 0.6 percent at
301 pence at 1000 GMT, underperforming a FTSE 100 index up 1
percent and valuing the group at 24.2 billion pounds.
"We are not yet seeing the concrete signs of improvement
that would drive a re-rating of the shares said Espirito Santo
Investment Bank analyst Richard Cathcart.
"As the year progresses management will have to show hard
evidence that consumers' perceptions of the Tesco offer are
improving."
BETTER PERFORMANCE
Tesco said sales at British stores open over a year,
excluding fuel and VAT sales tax, fell 1.5 percent, in the 13
weeks to May 26, its fiscal first quarter, in line with
analysts' expectations.
That was marginally better than a 1.6 percent decline in the
fourth quarter of its previous financial year, despite a tough
comparative period when sales were boosted by a royal wedding.
Clarke said Tesco's performance improved relative to the
market, with total UK sales growth down 0.3 percentage points to
2.0 percent versus a decline in market growth of 1.3 percentage
points, according to Kantar data.
He added the firm saw its biggest ever week for sales
outside a Christmas period in the run-up to the four-day Queen's
Diamond Jubilee holiday weekend at the beginning of June, with
over 1 billion pounds in sales. That will be included in
second-quarter results.
"Had it been in the (first) quarter it would have been
substantially better for us in our reporting," said Clarke,
noting the grocer sold nearly 1 million packs of party and
picnic food and nearly 2 million sausage rolls.
But he said the UK supermarket sector remained very
competitive through the first quarter, with a significant amount
of couponing activity.
Sainsbury, Britain's No. 3 grocer, will report
first quarter sales on Wednesday. Analysts forecast growth of
1.5-2.25 percent, though its period includes the run-up to the
Jubilee.
Tesco, with over 6,000 stores in 14 countries, said total
first quarter sales rose 2.2 percent including fuel.
The group won market share in 11 of its 12 international
markets, with sales at constant exchange rates up 9.1 percent
and 6.0 percent in Asia and Europe respectively.
"At this early stage of the year we are performing in line
with market expectations for the group. The outlook for the year
as a whole remains unchanged," it added.
($1=0.6486 British pounds)
