* Q3 UK like-for-like sales, ex fuel and VAT, down 1.5 pct
* Blames sales fall on weak overall market
* Like-for-like sales decline in all overseas markets
* Says on track to meet analyst FY forecasts as of Nov. 8
* Shares dip 1.1 pct
By James Davey
LONDON, Dec 4 Tesco's sales fell in
Britain and abroad in the third quarter, casting fresh doubt
over Chief Executive Philip Clarke's 1 billion pound ($1.6
billion) effort to reinvigorate the world's third-biggest
retailer.
The company, which trails France's Carrefour and
U.S. giant Wal-Mart in annual sales, blamed a weaker UK
market for the fall. It said it was focusing on the long term
and would not be drawn into a price war.
Tesco aims to dominate a new multi-channel era - selling a
range of goods from bread to clothing and banking products from
its supermarkets and online, rather than slashing food prices to
win market share from rivals such as Wal-Mart's Asda.
The company, which makes about two thirds of its revenue in
Britain, is 20 months into the UK turnaround plan and is pouring
investment into store upgrades, extra staff, new product ranges
and price initiatives.
"It looked like Philip Clarke's billion-pound turnaround
plan was beginning to work but today's 1.5 percent fall in UK
like-for-like sales will call this into question," said John
Ibbotson, director of retail consultants, Retail Vision. "This,
together with declining sales in key overseas markets, will put
Clarke and his senior management team under threat."
Tesco's recent share performance suggests some investors
have given up waiting. After trading mostly in line with
Britain's FTSE 100 index since the start of the year,
the stock decoupled from the benchmark in early September and is
now largely unchanged on the year, with the FTSE up 11 percent.
"My feeling is that probably they're doing the right thing,"
said a Tesco institutional shareholder who declined to be named.
He said management deserved more time to deliver results. "It's
such a large company and a fairly big problem so it's difficult
for the management to have a quick fix."
Tesco shares were down 1.1 percent at 337.7 pence at 1226
GMT.
The company said it was performing in line with market
expectations for its 2013-14 year, referring to a consensus
forecast published on its website on Nov. 8. Since then,
analysts including Tesco's corporate brokers, Deutsche Bank and
Barclays, have downgraded their forecasts.
Management has not given a deadline for completing the
revamp, saying there will be no immediate payback from a project
that will reposition the company for the next decade. Clarke
said the plan "is very much on track".
"For us it isn't about market share over a quarter or a
half. It's about delivering a business which is sustainable,"
Clarke told reporters on Wednesday.
Some retail industry experts believe Tesco's overhaul
should have boosted top-line growth by now.
PRICE CUTS?
Analysts have suggested Tesco should cut prices to reclaim
lost market share, even if it means sacrificing some
profitability for now. The company is determined to sustain a UK
operating margin of 5.2 percent.
Clarke said the margin "isn't holding us back" and that he
was comfortable with it.
Sales at British stores open over a year, excluding fuel and
VAT sales tax, fell 1.5 percent in the 13 weeks to Nov. 23. That
was in line with analyst forecasts of a fall of 1-2 percent but
represented a deterioration from flat like-for-like sales in the
second quarter.
Tesco, in common with Britain's three other major grocers -
Asda, J Sainsbury and Wm Morrison - is being
squeezed by hard discounters Aldi and Lidl
and upmarket grocers Waitrose and Marks &
Spencer.
Last month market research group Kantar Worldpanel said all
the "big four" were losing share for the first time in over a
decade, while Aldi's share was at a record high.
Clarke said the rise of the discounters was largely driven
by new store openings, something Tesco had pulled back on as it
would not deliver long-term returns.
Overseas markets that once provided a hedge against weakness
at home were more of a hindrance in the third quarter, with
like-for-like sales down in all nine of the markets Tesco
detailed on Wednesday for a second straight quarter.
That included a 4.8 percent decline in South Korea, Tesco's
biggest overseas market, hit by regulatory restrictions on
opening hours, a 6.9 percent fall in Thailand where the economy
weakened and an 8.1 percent slump in Ireland.
Investors expect Tesco's earnings to fall this year. As of
Nov. 8, the consensus analyst forecast for group trading profit
in 2013-14 was 3.39 billion pounds, down from 3.45 billion
pounds in 2012-13.