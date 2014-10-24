LONDON Oct 24 Sales at troubled British grocer
Tesco fell 5.2 percent year-on-year in the 12 weeks to
Oct. 11, according to monthly industry data published on Friday.
The data from market researcher Nielsen said Tesco's market
share was 27.8 percent in the period, down from 29.2 percent in
the same period last year.
The Nielsen data showed a greater slowdown for Tesco than
the 3.6 percent decline reported by Kantar Worldpanel on
Tuesday.
On Thursday Tesco reported a slump in first half profit and
said accounting transgressions went back further than initially
thought.
(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)