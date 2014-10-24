LONDON Oct 24 Sales at troubled British grocer Tesco fell 5.2 percent year-on-year in the 12 weeks to Oct. 11, according to monthly industry data published on Friday.

The data from market researcher Nielsen said Tesco's market share was 27.8 percent in the period, down from 29.2 percent in the same period last year.

The Nielsen data showed a greater slowdown for Tesco than the 3.6 percent decline reported by Kantar Worldpanel on Tuesday.

On Thursday Tesco reported a slump in first half profit and said accounting transgressions went back further than initially thought.

