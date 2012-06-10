* Q1 sales seen down 1-2 pct at UK stores open over a year
* Figures exclude fuel and VAT sales tax
* Compare with decline of 1.6 pct in Q4 to Feb. 25
* Sainsbury to update on its first quarter on Wednesday
By James Davey
LONDON, June 11 Tesco Plc, Britain's
biggest retailer, is set to report a fall in UK underlying
first-quarter sales on Monday, showing its recovery plan
following January's shock profit warning is taking time to gain
traction.
Analysts are forecasting sales down between 1 and 2 percent
at British stores open more than a year, excluding fuel and VAT
sales tax, in the 13 weeks to May 26, according to a Reuters
poll.
That compares with a decline of 1.6 percent in the fourth
quarter to Feb. 25, including a fall of 2.3 percent over the
Christmas trading period that prompted the retailer's first
profit warning in over 20 years.
Tesco's first quarter misses any benefit to food sales of
celebrations to mark Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee and the
late spring bank holiday, which both fell in the company's
second quarter.
The sales outcome also reflects a tough comparative, as the
wedding of Prince William last year and the spring bank holiday
fell in the first quarter.
"While we think there probably has been some underlying
sales improvement, aided by the very high level of money-off
coupons, we think April was weak, impacted by (wet) weather, and
the calendar will not unwind until Q2," said analysts at Credit
Suisse.
Last month Tesco CEO Phil Clarke slashed expansion plans for
the retailer's main British chain and said he would spend over 1
billion pounds ($1.6 billion) on improving stores and online
shopping to stem a steady decline in UK market share.
He said the UK business needed more staff, smarter stores,
lower prices and better products, after becoming too focused on
cutting costs and boosting margins. But he did not give a
timetable for the plan to deliver better sales.
Clarke last month passed up an annual bonus of about 372,000
pounds ($588,000) after the company's poor performance in its
home market.
Tesco, the world's third-largest retailer with over 6,000
stores in 14 countries, accounts for about one in every 10
pounds spent in British shops and makes over 70 percent of its
trading profit in the UK.
It has suffered more than rivals such as Asda (part of
Wal-Mart Stores Inc ) and Sainsbury Plc, in part
because it sells more discretionary goods like homewares, where
shoppers have cut back most in the economic downturn.
Tesco shares, which have lost nearly a quarter of their
value over the last six months, closed at 303 pence on Friday,
valuing the business at 24.4 billion pounds.
Sainsbury, Britain's No. 3 grocer, will update on its first
quarter on Wednesday.
($1 = 0.6420 British pounds)
(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by David Holmes)