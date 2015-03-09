March 9 Britain's Tesco said on Monday
it had stopped stocking some soft drinks in its outlets due to
supply issues.
The comment follows a report by The Grocer magazine last
week that the supermarket chain had pulled Coca-Cola's Schweppes
drinks from its stores after clashes over pricing. (bit.ly/1E1NuAS)
"Due to a supply issue, we have had to temporarily adjust
some of our soft drinks ranges. We continue to work in close
collaboration with our suppliers, to provide our customers with
the best products, the greatest value and fantastic
availability" a Tesco spokesperson said.
(Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; editing by Andrew
Hay)