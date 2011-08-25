LONDON Aug 25 Tesco , the world's No.3 retailer, launched a virtual store on the subway in Seoul, South Korea, on Thursday, allowing time-pressed commuters to shop on the go using their smartphones.

The British grocer said commuters in its second-biggest market could scan the barcodes alongside pictures of over 500 popular products using the app of its local Homeplus business.

Provided orders are placed before 1300 local time, goods will be delivered to homes the same evening, it said.

The virtual store, which is being tested for three months, has been developed from the advert concept created by Cheil Worldwide, which won the Grand Prix at the International Festival of Creativity in Cannes, France, in July 2011. (Reporting by Mark Potter; Editing by Will Waterman)