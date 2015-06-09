HONG KONG, June 9 British retailer Tesco Plc
has invited about six firms including KKR & Co
and Carlyle Group to bid for its South Korean unit,
valued at about $6 billion, people familiar with the matter told
Reuters.
Tesco and its advisor HSBC sent out an information
package with the unit's financial details last week, asking the
firms to submit indicative bids later this month, the people
added.
CVC Capital Partners, Affinity Equity Partners and MBK
Partners were also invited to bid, they said, declining to be
identified as the sale process has not been formally made
public.
A spokesman for Tesco's South Korean unit said the company
does not comment on rumours. KKR, Carlyle and MBK declined to
comment, while CVC and Affinity did not respond to Reuters
requests for comment.
Tesco hired HSBC to explore a sale of its South Korean
operations, sources told Reuters last week.
Earlier on Tuesday, Hyundai Department Store Co Ltd
said it is considering a bid for the unit.
(Reporting by Denny Thomas; Additional reporting by Elzio
Barreto and Joyce Lee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)