* CVC, Affinity Equity, MBK also invited to bid
* Business valued at $6 bln, had $750 mln in EBITDA
* Sale could be largest ever private equity deal in Asia
* Growth opportunities seen limited but property assets
valuable
* Carrefour, Walmart pulled out in 2006
(Adds analyst comment; Carrefour, Walmart sales)
By Denny Thomas and Joyce Lee
HONG KONG/SEOUL, June 9 British retailer Tesco
Plc has invited at least six firms including KKR & Co
and Carlyle Group to bid for its South Korean
unit Homeplus, valued at about $6 billion, people familiar with
the matter told Reuters.
A sale, potentially Asia's biggest private equity deal ever,
is seen as Tesco's best bet to cut debt and fund a turnaround
plan as it battles to recover from an accounting scandal and
reverse market share losses at home to discount chains Aldi and
Lidl.
Homeplus is expected to appeal mainly to private equity
firms which are likely to look at making money from the
retailer's valuable property assets through sale-and-leaseback
agreements.
But apart from online sales, the unit's growth opportunities
are viewed as limited in a mature and highly competitive market
that saw both Carrefour and Wal-Mart withdraw
in 2006.
"For any buyer, the challenge is how to turnaround the
business. For private equity, it's a property play too and they
can strip the real estate attached to the business and make some
return," one person familiar with the process said.
London-based CVC Capital Partners, Hong Kong-based Affinity
Equity Partners and Asia-focused MBK Partners were also invited
to bid, the people said, declining to be identified as the sale
process has not been formally made public.
A spokesman for Homeplus said the company does not comment
on rumours. KKR, Carlyle, MBK and CVC declined to comment, while
Affinity did not respond to a request for comment.
Separately, Hyundai Department Store Co Ltd said
on Tuesday it is considering a bid. Hyundai Department Store,
which has a market value of some $3 billion, is not part of the
Hyundai Group.
A CHALLENGING PURCHASE
Homeplus is Tesco's largest business outside Britain, with
annual revenue of 7.05 trillion won ($6.3 billion) in 2014. It
has more than 400 stores, 500 franchise stores and over six
million customers a week.
But the business, which relies on hypermarkets for more than
80 percent of its revenues, has booked at least two straight
years of declines in same-store sales.
Daishin Securities analyst Cindy Yu notes that South Korea
has nearly one hypermarket per 100,000 people, twice the
industry ideal of one per 200,000.
Given the deal size, bidders moving to the next round are
likely to team up or look to bring in sovereign wealth funds to
help finance the acquisition, the people added.
Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings and other
investors in private equity funds, such as pension funds, are
likely to be approached as the bidding proceeds, said one
person.
Temasek declined to comment. It has shown interest in retail
assets and last year acquired a 25 percent stake in Hong Kong
tycoon Li Ka-shing's A.S. Watson for about $5.7 billion, its
biggest single investment.
Tesco and advisor HSBC have asked for indicative
bids to be submitted later this month, the people said.
They added that the business had about $750 million in
earnings before interest tax, depreciation and amortisation.
($1 = 1,118.8700 won)
(Reporting by Denny Thomas and Joyce Lee; Additional reporting
by Elzio Barreto and Prakash Chakravarti at IFR/BasisPoint;
Editing by Edwina Gibbs)