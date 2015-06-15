SEOUL, June 15 South Korea's Orion Corp said on Monday it is considering bidding for British supermarket retailer Tesco PLC's South Korean unit, valued at about $6 billion.

Orion, a snack maker and manufacturer of the "Choco Pie" dessert, said it has made no decisions on whether to pursue a formal offer. It received an information memorandum about the sale of the Tesco unit, Homeplus, an Orion spokesman told Reuters previously.

Tesco has hired HSBC to explore a sale of its South Korean operations, people familiar with the matter told Reuters earlier this month. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)