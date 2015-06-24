BRIEF-Pershing Square Holdings says NAV/share at March 31 is $17.66
* Releases monthly net asset value and performance report for March 2017
SEOUL, June 25 Private equity firms Affinity Equity Partners, Carlyle Group and CVC Capital Partners were among 7 to 8 preliminary bidders for Tesco's South Korean unit, a Korean newspaper reported on Thursday.
The Korea Economic Daily said private equity firms MBK Partners, Goldman Sachs Principal Investment Area, TPG and snackmaker Orion Corp were also among the preliminary bidders that expressed interest for the around $6 billion business, citing an unnamed investment banking source.
Tesco has hired HSBC to explore a sale of its South Korean operations, people familiar with the matter told Reuters earlier this month.
Spokesmen for Affinity, MBK, CVC and Orion could not be immediately reached. Goldman Sachs declined to comment. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin)
* Releases monthly net asset value and performance report for March 2017
MUMBAI/NEW DELHI, April 4 Seeking to calm employees rattled by reports of a cash crunch, the founders of Indian online retailer Snapdeal have gone directly to them with a string of townhall meetings in past weeks, according to sources, promising profit and brushing off takeover talk.