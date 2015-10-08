Oct 8 UK retailer Tesco PLC's Chief Executive Dave Lewis has purchased 99,950 Tesco shares for 200.1 pence a share, according to a regulatory filing.

In addition to Lewis, the company's Chief Financial Officer Alan Stewart and Chairman John Allan bought 50,000 shares at 202.4p a share and 50,891 shares at 196.5p a share. (bit.ly/1LpfqSz)

The total worth of Tesco's CEO, CFO and Chairman's holdings in the company amount to about 400,646 pounds. (Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru)