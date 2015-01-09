* Moody's cuts Tesco debt rating to non-investment grade
* Move follows strategy update from new Tesco CEO
* Shares fall up to 2.5 pct after 15 pct gain on Thursday
By James Davey
LONDON, Jan 9 The downgrading of Tesco's
debt to "junk" status could limit its negotiating power
on potential asset sales as Britain's biggest retailer embarks
on the long-awaited recovery plan designed to reverse its
sliding fortunes.
On Thursday Tesco's shares had risen as much as 15 percent
in their biggest one-day gain since 1988 after the grocer
reported much better-than-feared Christmas trading and new boss
Dave Lewis detailed plans to slash costs and sell assets to fund
lower prices and recover lost market share.
However, the shine was taken off Tesco's day when, after the
stock market closed, ratings agency Moody's downgraded the
company's debt to non-investment grade, or junk, on expectations
that profits will remain challenged by changes in the British
grocery market.
The move marks another fall from grace for Britain's biggest
private employer, a staple of British pension funds that was
rated A1 by Moody's in 2008. Tesco is still reeling from an
accounting scandal and issued four profit warnings last year.
Shares in Tesco fell up to 2.5 percent on Friday morning
while its bonds largely shrugged off the news, which had been
anticipated.
"It's not particularly helpful for Moody's to downgrade them
to junk on the day it looks like they are starting to recover,"
Richard Dunbar, investment director at Aberdeen Asset Management
told BBC radio. "There were some straws in the wind that would
suggest the company is starting to do things right."
Clive Black, retail analyst at Shore Capital, said the time
to have downgraded Tesco's debt would have been 12-18 months
ago, "not now, when management is actually doing something about
its risk profile".
Tesco's debt at the half-year stood at 7.5 billion pounds
($11.4 billion), and of its outstanding liabilities, it faces
peak repayments in 2016, 2017 and 2019.
Independent retail analyst Nick Bubb said that in Tesco's
meeting with analysts on Thursday finance chief Alan Stewart
seemed resigned to losing his fight with the ratings agencies to
retain an investment-grade rating.
SQUEEZED MARGINS
"Borrowing costs will rise, at a time of squeezed operating
margins, and Tesco's negotiating leverage on future business
disposals will be much reduced," he said.
Tesco said on Thursday that it had appointed Goldman Sachs
to explore options for data-gathering business Dunnhumby,
which could include a stock market flotation or a sale.
Some analysts say that Tesco may also need to sell or spin
off assets in Asia or eastern Europe to raise cash, though Lewis
said on Thursday there was no need for a fire sale.
He also emphasised that Tesco's liquidity and funding were
"very secure", noting that one of his first moves when he became
CEO last September was to establish a 5 billion pound credit
facility.
Stewart said that the company would work hard to regain its
investment-grade status if it were downgraded but it would not
set a deadline for doing so.
Because many major investors are not allowed to own bonds
below investment grade, known as junk bonds, the ratings
downgrade could force some to sell their holdings.
Moody's said that Tesco could return to an investment grade
rating if its operating performance recovered in the UK, with
like-for-like sales increasing and its trading margin improving
to at least 3 percent.
The ratings agency said Tesco would also need to continue
strengthening its corporate governance and demonstrate a
commitment to a conservative financial policy, with an adjusted
debt-to-core earnings ratio of 4.5 times or below.
Other agencies have also taken action. S&P warned in
December that it may also downgrade Tesco to high-yield "junk"
status after placing its BBB- rating on credit watch negative.
Fitch rates Tesco at BBB- with a negative outlook.
($1 = 0.6600 pounds)
(Editing by David Goodman)