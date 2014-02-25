Investment banks ditch the diet and look to expand - study
* Investment banks set to boost returns after lean years - study
LONDON Feb 25 Britain's Tesco, the world's No. 3 retailer, is to accelerate a turnaround plan for its key home market, stepping-up the pace of large store revamps, growth in online and convenience channels and price cuts.
In a statement published ahead of an investor and analyst seminar later on Tuesday, the group also said it plans a further significant reduction in planned net new space growth.
It said this will mean group capital expenditure will be reduced to no more than 2.5 billion pounds ($4.2 billion) per year for at least the next three financial years.
In the 2012-13 year Tesco's group capital expenditure was 3 billion pounds, or 4.1 percent of sales, a reduction of 0.7 billion pounds on the previous year.
* Investment banks set to boost returns after lean years - study
FRANKFURT, March 17 The operator of Frankfurt airport, Fraport, said on Friday it expects Lufthansa to grow its long-haul business at the hub despite a row over a foray by budget airlines into the airport.
March 17 British recruiting firm SThree reported flat gross profit at constant currency for the first quarter, held back by a slower UK and Ireland market following Britain's vote to leave the European Union.