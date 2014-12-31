UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 31 The head of the remuneration committee at scandal-hit British grocer Tesco PLC, Stuart Chambers, is set to step down, Tesco said on Wednesday.
Deanna Oppenheimer, a non-executive director, will succeed Chambers as chairman of the committee on Jan. 1, the company said.
Chambers has been on Tesco's board since 2010, and will remain on the board, Tesco said in a statement.
Tesco said in September it had overstated its first half profits by 250 million pounds, an accounting scandal that led to suspension and exit of several senior executives.
Chairman Richard Broadbent is among executives planning to leave the company after an investigation into the accounting scandal is complete. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Galloway and Richard Chang)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources