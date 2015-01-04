(Adds Tesco no comment, share price performance)
LONDON Jan 4 British supermarket chain Tesco
will on Thursday announce drastic changes to supplier
contracts and job cuts to help rebuild its reputation after an
accounting scandal and four profit warnings last year, the
Sunday Times reported.
Chief Executive Dave Lewis, who joined the supermarket in
September from consumer goods company Unilever, plans
to scrap a complicated system of supplier contracts based on
rebates and penalty fees, the paper said, citing senior sources.
Tesco declined to comment.
Incorrectly booking payments from suppliers was at the
centre of Tesco's 2014 accounting debacle that led to a 263
million pound ($403.05 million) overstatement in profits. The
accounting errors compounded a succession of profit warnings as
low-cost rivals ate into its business.
Tesco's share price fell 43 percent in the year to December
2014, compared with the London FTSE 100 index's 2.7
percent decline.
Lewis is set to revamp supplier contracts by focusing on
sales volumes, with higher sales leading to cuts in supplier
prices, the newspaper said.
In Thursday's third-quarter trading update Lewis is also
expected to announce deep job cuts at Tesco's headquarters and
regional offices, the newspaper added.
($1 = 0.6525 pounds)
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by Mark Trevelyan and
Susan Thomas)